Olympics-Gymnastics-Women's team final results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics women's team final results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  U.S.
Laurie Hernandez/Alexandra Raisman/Simone Biles/Gabrielle Douglas/Madison Kocian      184.897 points 
2.  Russia
Angelina Melnikova/Aliya Mustafina/Maria Paseka/Seda Tutkhalian/Daria Spiridonova   176.688        
3.  China
Mao Yi/Tan Jiaxin/Wang Yan/Shang Chunsong/Fan Yilin                                  176.003        
4.  Japan
Mai Murakami/Asuka Teramoto/Sae Miyakawa/Aiko Sugihara/Yuki Uchiyama                 174.371        
5.  Britain
Claudia Fragapane/Amy Tinkler/Elissa Downie/Ruby Harrold/Rebecca Downie            174.362        
6.  Germany
Sophie Scheder/Pauline Schaefer/Tabea Alt/Kim Bui/Elisabeth Seitz                  173.672        
7.  Netherlands
Lieke Wevers/Vera van Pol/Eythora Thorsdottir/Celine van Gerner/Sanne Wevers   172.447        
8.  Brazil
Lorrane Oliveira/Jade Barbosa/Rebeca Andrade/Flavia Saraiva/Daniele Matias Hypolito 172.087

