Olympics-Gymnastics-Women's team final results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics women's team final results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 1. U.S. Laurie Hernandez/Alexandra Raisman/Simone Biles/Gabrielle Douglas/Madison Kocian 184.897 points 2. Russia Angelina Melnikova/Aliya Mustafina/Maria Paseka/Seda Tutkhalian/Daria Spiridonova 176.688 3. China Mao Yi/Tan Jiaxin/Wang Yan/Shang Chunsong/Fan Yilin 176.003 4. Japan Mai Murakami/Asuka Teramoto/Sae Miyakawa/Aiko Sugihara/Yuki Uchiyama 174.371 5. Britain Claudia Fragapane/Amy Tinkler/Elissa Downie/Ruby Harrold/Rebecca Downie 174.362 6. Germany Sophie Scheder/Pauline Schaefer/Tabea Alt/Kim Bui/Elisabeth Seitz 173.672 7. Netherlands Lieke Wevers/Vera van Pol/Eythora Thorsdottir/Celine van Gerner/Sanne Wevers 172.447 8. Brazil Lorrane Oliveira/Jade Barbosa/Rebeca Andrade/Flavia Saraiva/Daniele Matias Hypolito 172.087
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.