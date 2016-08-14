版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 02:31 BJT

Olympics-Gymnastics-Women's vault final results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics women's vault final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Simone Biles (U.S.)              15.966 points 
2.  Maria Paseka (Russia)            15.253        
3.  Giulia Steingruber (Switzerland) 15.216        
4.  Dipa Karmakar (India)            15.066        
5.  Wang Yan (China)                 14.999        
6.  Hong Un Jong (DPR Korea)         14.900        
7.  Oksana Chusovitina (Uzbekistan)  14.833        
8.  Shallon Olsen (Canada)           14.816

