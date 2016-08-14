版本:
Olympics-Gymnastics-Women's uneven bars final results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics women's uneven bars final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Aliya Mustafina (Russia)   15.900 points 
2.  Madison Kocian (U.S.)      15.833        
3.  Sophie Scheder (Germany)   15.566        
4.  Elisabeth Seitz (Germany)  15.533        
5.  Shang Chunsong (China)     15.433        
6.  Jessica Lopez (Venezuela)  15.333        
7.  Gabrielle Douglas (U.S.)   15.066        
8.  Daria Spiridonova (Russia) 13.966

