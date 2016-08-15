版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 03:29 BJT

Olympics-Gymnastics-Women's beam final results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic gymnastics women's beam final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Sanne Wevers (Netherlands) 15.466 points 
2.  Laurie Hernandez (U.S.)    15.333        
3.  Simone Biles (U.S.)        14.733        
4.  Marine Boyer (France)      14.600        
5.  Flavia Saraiva (Brazil)    14.533        
6.  Fan Yilin (China)          14.500        
7.  Catalina Ponor (Romania)   14.000        
8.  Isabela Onyshko (Canada)   13.400

