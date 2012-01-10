Olympics-British handball chief takes shine off Copper Box

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 10 London 2012 organisers have
come under fire after changing the name of the Handball Arena to
the Copper Box.
The world's leading nations will battle for precious Olympic
gold, silver and bronze medals in the 7,000-seater venue at this
year's Games but copper it seems is not to the taste of British
handball's governing body.
"We deserve to have all our good work in developing the
sport recognised by the authorities by not giving the venue a
generic title which does nothing to reflect its usage," British
Handball chief executive Paul Goodwin said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"Why have they not renamed other facilities in a similar
vein? Perhaps the Olympic Velodrome will be called 'the big
round wooden building' or the basketball arena renamed 'the
marshmallow'?".
The Copper Box, which features 3,000 square metres of copper
cladding and multi-coloured interior, was completed in May. It
will host the handball competition until the semi-finals before
it switches to the basketball venue.
It will also be used for the fencing element of the modern
pentathlon and the Paralympic sport of Goalball before reverting
to a multi-use venue following the Games.
Britain Handball have been battling to increase awareness of
the sport which is marginal in the country but hugely popular
elsewhere in Europe and around the world.
"Retaining the name of the sport in the title of the venue
is important to us," Goodwin added. "The Olympics has given
handball a great opportunity to grow in popularity and all the
indications are that we are achieving that."
A recent study by Sport England said there had been a
six-fold increase in British children being introduced to
handball in the last three years.
Britain have been given a wildcard into the Olympic handball
tournament.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)