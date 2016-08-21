版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 21日 星期日 23:04 BJT

Olympics-Handball-Men's bronze medal match results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's handball bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Germany beat Poland 31-25 (17-13)

