UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Men's Group B results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's handball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Slovenia 27 Egypt   26  
Poland   32 Brazil  34  
Sweden   29 Germany 32  
STANDINGS 
            P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Germany  1 1 0 0 32 29 2   
2. Brazil   1 1 0 0 34 32 2   
3. Slovenia 1 1 0 0 27 26 2   
4. Egypt    1 0 0 1 26 27 0   
5. Poland   1 0 0 1 32 34 0   
6. Sweden   1 0 0 1 29 32 0   
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Germany v Poland   (1430)  
Brazil  v Slovenia (1940)  
Egypt   v Sweden   (2250)

