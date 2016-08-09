版本:
Olympics-Handball-Men's Group A results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's handball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Qatar 20 France 35  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. France    2 2 0 0 60 43 4   
2. Denmark   1 1 0 0 25 19 2   
3. Qatar     2 1 0 1 50 58 2   
4. Tunisia   1 0 0 1 23 25 0   
5. Argentina 1 0 0 1 19 25 0   
6. Croatia   1 0 0 1 23 30 0   
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Tunisia   v Denmark (1740)  
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Argentina v Croatia (0050)

