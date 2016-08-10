版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 08:29 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Men's Group B results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's handball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Egypt   26 Sweden   25  
Brazil  28 Slovenia 31  
Germany 32 Poland   29  
STANDINGS 
            P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Germany  2 2 0 0 64 58 4   
2. Slovenia 2 2 0 0 58 54 4   
3. Egypt    2 1 0 1 52 52 2   
4. Brazil   2 1 0 1 62 63 2   
5. Sweden   2 0 0 2 54 58 0   
6. Poland   2 0 0 2 61 66 0   
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Poland   v Egypt   (1430)  
Brazil   v Germany (1940)  
Slovenia v Sweden  (2250)

