UPDATE 1-Olympics-Handball-Men's Group A results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's handball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Argentina 26 Croatia 27  
Tunisia   23 Denmark 31  
Qatar     20 France  35  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. France    2 2 0 0 60 43 4   
2. Denmark   2 2 0 0 56 42 4   
3. Croatia   2 1 0 1 50 56 2   
4. Qatar     2 1 0 1 50 58 2   
5. Argentina 2 0 0 2 45 52 0   
6. Tunisia   2 0 0 2 46 56 0   
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Tunisia v Qatar     (1230)  
Denmark v Croatia   (1740)  
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 FIXTURES (GMT)
France  v Argentina (0050)

