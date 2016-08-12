版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Men's Group A results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's handball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
France  31 Argentina 24  
Denmark 24 Croatia   27  
Tunisia 25 Qatar     25  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. France    3 3 0 0 91 67 6   
2. Denmark   3 2 0 1 80 69 4   
3. Croatia   3 2 0 1 77 80 4   
4. Qatar     3 1 1 1 75 83 3   
5. Tunisia   3 0 1 2 71 81 1   
6. Argentina 3 0 0 3 69 83 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Croatia   v France  (1430)  
Denmark   v Qatar   (1740)  
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Argentina v Tunisia (0050)

