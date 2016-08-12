版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 08:27 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Men's Group B results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's handball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Slovenia 29 Sweden  24  
Brazil   33 Germany 30  
Poland   33 Egypt   25  
STANDINGS 
            P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Slovenia 3 3 0 0 87 78 6   
2. Germany  3 2 0 1 94 91 4   
3. Brazil   3 2 0 1 95 93 4   
4. Poland   3 1 0 2 94 91 2   
5. Egypt    3 1 0 2 77 85 2   
6. Sweden   3 0 0 3 78 87 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Slovenia v Germany (1230)  
Egypt    v Brazil  (1940)  
Sweden   v Poland  (2250)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐