2016年 8月 14日 星期日 08:24 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Men's Group B results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's handball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Sweden   24 Poland  25  
Egypt    27 Brazil  27  
Slovenia 25 Germany 28  
STANDINGS 
            P W D L F   A   Pts 
1. Germany  4 3 0 1 122 116 6   
2. Slovenia 4 3 0 1 112 106 6   
3. Brazil   4 2 1 1 122 120 5   
4. Poland   4 2 0 2 119 115 4   
5. Egypt    4 1 1 2 104 112 3   
6. Sweden   4 0 0 4 102 112 0   
MONDAY, AUGUST 15 FIXTURES (GMT)
Poland  v Slovenia (1230)  
Germany v Egypt    (1430)  
Sweden  v Brazil   (1940)

