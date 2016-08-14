版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 10:26 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Men's Group A results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's handball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Argentina 23 Tunisia 21  
Denmark   26 Qatar   25  
Croatia   29 France  28  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F   A   Pts 
1. France    4 3 0 1 119 96  6   
2. Denmark   4 3 0 1 106 94  6   
3. Croatia   4 3 0 1 106 108 6   
4. Qatar     4 1 1 2 100 109 3   
5. Argentina 4 1 0 3 92  104 2   
6. Tunisia   4 0 1 3 92  104 1   
MONDAY, AUGUST 15 FIXTURES (GMT)
France  v Denmark   (1740)  
Croatia v Tunisia   (2250)  
TUESDAY, AUGUST 16 FIXTURES (GMT)
Qatar   v Argentina (0050)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐