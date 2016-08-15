版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Men's Group B results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's handball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Sweden  30 Brazil   19  
Germany 31 Egypt    25  
Poland  20 Slovenia 25  
STANDINGS 
            P W D L F   A   Pts 
1. Germany  5 4 0 1 153 141 8   
2. Slovenia 5 4 0 1 137 126 8   
3. Brazil   5 2 1 2 141 150 5   
4. Poland   5 2 0 3 139 140 4   
5. Egypt    5 1 1 3 129 143 3   
6. Sweden   5 1 0 4 132 131 2

