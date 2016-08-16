版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 10:17 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Men's Group A results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's handball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Qatar   22 Argentina 18  
Croatia 41 Tunisia   26  
France  33 Denmark   30  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F   A   Pts 
1. Croatia   5 4 0 1 147 134 8   
2. France    5 4 0 1 152 126 8   
3. Denmark   5 3 0 2 136 127 6   
4. Qatar     5 2 1 2 122 127 5   
5. Argentina 5 1 0 4 110 126 2   
6. Tunisia   5 0 1 4 118 145 1

