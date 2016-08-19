版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 09:25 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Handball-Women's semifinal results

Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's handball semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Russia beat Norway 38-37 (18-16, 31-31 3-2, 4-4 AET) OT 
France beat Netherlands 24-23 (17-13)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐