UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Women's Group A results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's handball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Romania    19 Angola 23  
Montenegro 19 Spain  25  
Norway     28 Brazil 31  
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Spain      1 1 0 0 25 19 2   
2. Angola     1 1 0 0 23 19 2   
3. Brazil     1 1 0 0 31 28 2   
4. Norway     1 0 0 1 28 31 0   
5. Romania    1 0 0 1 19 23 0   
6. Montenegro 1 0 0 1 19 25 0   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Spain  v Norway     (1740)  
Brazil v Romania    (1940)  
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Angola v Montenegro (0050)

