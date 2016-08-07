版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Women's Group B results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's handball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Sweden      31 Argentina 21  
Russia      30 Korea     25  
Netherlands 14 France    18  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Sweden      1 1 0 0 31 21 2   
2. Russia      1 1 0 0 30 25 2   
3. France      1 1 0 0 18 14 2   
4. Netherlands 1 0 0 1 14 18 0   
5. Korea       1 0 0 1 25 30 0   
6. Argentina   1 0 0 1 21 31 0   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Korea     v Sweden      (1230)  
France    v Russia      (1430)  
Argentina v Netherlands (2250)

