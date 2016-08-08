版本:
Olympics-Handball-Women's Group B results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's handball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Korea 28 Sweden 31  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Sweden      2 2 0 0 62 49 4   
2. Russia      1 1 0 0 30 25 2   
3. France      1 1 0 0 18 14 2   
4. Netherlands 1 0 0 1 14 18 0   
5. Korea       2 0 0 2 53 61 0   
6. Argentina   1 0 0 1 21 31 0   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
France    v Russia      (1430)  
Argentina v Netherlands (2250)

