UPDATE 1-Olympics-Handball-Women's Group B results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's handball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Argentina 18 Netherlands 26  
France    25 Russia      26  
Korea     28 Sweden      31  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Sweden      2 2 0 0 62 49 4   
2. Russia      2 2 0 0 56 50 4   
3. Netherlands 2 1 0 1 40 36 2   
4. France      2 1 0 1 43 40 2   
5. Korea       2 0 0 2 53 61 0   
6. Argentina   2 0 0 2 39 57 0   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Russia      v Sweden    (1740)  
Netherlands v Korea     (2250)  
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
France      v Argentina (0050)

