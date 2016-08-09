版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Women's Group A results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's handball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Angola 27 Montenegro 25  
Brazil 26 Romania    13  
Spain  24 Norway     27  
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Brazil     2 2 0 0 57 41 4   
2. Angola     2 2 0 0 50 44 4   
3. Spain      2 1 0 1 49 46 2   
4. Norway     2 1 0 1 55 55 2   
5. Montenegro 2 0 0 2 44 52 0   
6. Romania    2 0 0 2 32 49 0   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brazil  v Spain      (1230)  
Romania v Montenegro (1430)  
Norway  v Angola     (1940)

