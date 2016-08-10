版本:
Olympics-Handball-Women's Group A results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's handball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Brazil 24 Spain 29  
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Brazil     3 2 0 1 81 70 4   
2. Spain      3 2 0 1 78 70 4   
3. Angola     2 2 0 0 50 44 4   
4. Norway     2 1 0 1 55 55 2   
5. Montenegro 2 0 0 2 44 52 0   
6. Romania    2 0 0 2 32 49 0   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Romania v Montenegro (1430)  
Norway  v Angola     (1940)

