版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 05:09 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Handball-Women's Group A results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's handball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Norway  30 Angola     20  
Romania 25 Montenegro 21  
Brazil  24 Spain      29  
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Brazil     3 2 0 1 81 70 4   
2. Norway     3 2 0 1 85 75 4   
3. Spain      3 2 0 1 78 70 4   
4. Angola     3 2 0 1 70 74 4   
5. Romania    3 1 0 2 57 70 2   
6. Montenegro 3 0 0 3 65 77 0   
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 FIXTURES (GMT)
Angola     v Brazil (1230)  
Romania    v Spain  (1740)  
Montenegro v Norway (1940)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐