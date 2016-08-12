版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 05:11 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Women's Group A results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's handball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Montenegro 19 Norway 28  
Romania    24 Spain  21  
Angola     24 Brazil 28  
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F   A   Pts 
1. Norway     4 3 0 1 113 94  6   
2. Brazil     4 3 0 1 109 94  6   
3. Spain      4 2 0 2 99  94  4   
4. Angola     4 2 0 2 94  102 4   
5. Romania    4 2 0 2 81  91  4   
6. Montenegro 4 0 0 4 84  105 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Montenegro v Brazil  (1230)  
Norway     v Romania (1940)  
Spain      v Angola  (2250)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐