UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Women's Group B results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's handball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Korea  17 France      21  
Russia 35 Argentina   29  
Sweden 29 Netherlands 29  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F   A   Pts 
1. Russia      4 4 0 0 127 113 8   
2. France      4 3 0 1 91  68  6   
3. Sweden      4 2 1 1 125 114 5   
4. Netherlands 4 1 2 1 101 97  4   
5. Korea       4 0 1 3 102 114 1   
6. Argentina   4 0 0 4 79  119 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sweden      v France (1430)  
Netherlands v Russia (1740)  
MONDAY, AUGUST 15 FIXTURES (GMT)
Argentina   v Korea  (0050)

