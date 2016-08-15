版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Women's Group A results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's handball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Spain      26 Angola  22  
Norway     28 Romania 27  
Montenegro 23 Brazil  29  
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F   A   Pts 
1. Brazil     5 4 0 1 138 117 8   
2. Norway     5 4 0 1 141 121 8   
3. Spain      5 3 0 2 125 116 6   
4. Angola     5 2 0 3 116 128 4   
5. Romania    5 2 0 3 108 119 4   
6. Montenegro 5 0 0 5 107 134 0

