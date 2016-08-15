版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 10:16 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Women's Group B results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's handball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Argentina   22 Korea  28  
Netherlands 34 Russia 38  
Sweden      25 France 27  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F   A   Pts 
1. Russia      5 5 0 0 165 147 10  
2. France      5 4 0 1 118 93  8   
3. Sweden      5 2 1 2 150 141 5   
4. Netherlands 5 1 2 2 135 135 4   
5. Korea       5 1 1 3 130 136 3   
6. Argentina   5 0 0 5 101 147 0

