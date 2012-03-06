Olympics-Welcome to London? Don't shake on it

LONDON, March 6 Britain adopted a more
hands-on approach to the London Olympics on Tuesday after
playing down fears that athletes could damage their chances by
picking up germs from visiting rivals and officials.
The British Olympic Association (BOA) defended itself
against headlines suggesting it risked causing offence with
advice that British athletes should not shake hands for reasons
of hygiene.
"It's just basic, common sense. We are simply reminding
athletes to take common-sense measures, such as washing their
hands and using hand foam, to reduce the risk of catching a
bug," said a BOA spokeswoman.
"It's the same type of advice many employers give to their
employees.
"As an official policy, we are not advising our athletes to
avoid shaking hands with people."
The BOA's chief medical officer Ian McCurdie had told
reporters at a recent briefing that minimising illness and
avoiding bugs was of paramount importance in the run-up to the
Games that start on July 27.
Asked whether that meant avoiding handshakes, he replied: "I
think, within reason, yes. I think that's not such a bad thing
to advise.
"The difficulty is when you have got some reception and you
have got a line of 20 people that you have never met before and
you've got to shake hands with," he added.
He also suggested that "maybe adopting the Japanese way and
just bowing rather than shaking hands" might be a solution.
McCurdie said the risk at a home Games was greater than
others because British athletes would come into contact with far
more people than if they were staying in the confines of an
Olympic village overseas.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin)