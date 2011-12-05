UPDATE 2-IOC confirms Havelange resignation

* IOC confirms Havelange's resignation
* FIFA "takes note" of Havelange quitting
By Karolos Grohmann
LAUSANNE, Dec 5 Former FIFA president Joao
Havelange has resigned from the International Olympic Committee
(IOC) days before an ethics hearing into his conduct, the IOC
confirmed on Monday.
"The IOC confirms that it has received the resignation
letter from Mr Joao Havelange as IOC member," said the
organisation in a statement.
The head of soccer's world governing body from 1974-98, the
95-year-old Brazilian was under an IOC investigation for his
links with FIFA's former marketing agency International Sport
and Leisure (ISL).
"FIFA has taken note of Joao Havelange's resignation as IOC
Member and the fact that the IOC has closed the case
accordingly," said FIFA in an email sent to Reuters.
"Regarding FIFA matters, it is important to note that Joao
Havelange was appointed Honorary President by the FIFA Congress
on June 8, 1998," it added.
"FIFA cannot speculate on any decisions made by Mr
Havelange.
The BBC said the IOC case to deem whether or not Havelange
had violated IOC ethics rules was likely to be dropped following
his resignation.
ISL went bankrupt in 2001 with debts of around $300 million.
A BBC Panorama television programme alleged in 2010 that
Havelange had accepted money from ISL for granting lucrative
World Cup contracts.
Havelange, who joined the IOC in 1963, still enjoys
considerable respect within the organisation.
He was part of Rio de Janeiro's successful bid to host the
2016 Olympics, urging his fellow IOC members in an emotional
final address before the vote to come and celebrate his 100th
birthday in Brazil.
Havelange is one of three IOC members, including world
athletics boss Lamine Diack and Issa Hayatou of Cameroon, to
have been linked with the ISL affair.
The IOC's executive board is due to meet later this week to
discuss the ethics commission's findings into the three members
and announce sanctions if deemed necessary.
These could range from a temporary suspension to expulsion
from the Olympic body.
The last IOC member to resign instead of facing expulsion
was one-time presidential candidate Kim Un-yong, who stepped
down in 2005.
The IOC has sought to crack down on corruption following the
2002 Salt Lake City Olympics bribery scandal that led to four
members being expelled and several others sanctioned.
