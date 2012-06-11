Olympics-UK committee to examine health legacy of London 2012

LONDON, June 11 A committee in Britain's upper
chamber the House of Lords is to conduct an inquiry into how the
London 2012 Olympics will help scientists and the public better
understand the potential health benefits of exercise.
The inquiry, which will focus on sports and exercise science
and medicine, starts on June 12 will hear evidence from
government health officials as well as specialists from the
National Health Service and sports governing bodies.
"It is widely agreed that the London Olympics must deliver a
legacy. Our inquiry will seek to establish how the government
can ensure that improved public health is a significant part of
that," said John Krebs, chair of the Lords' Science and
Technology Committee which will hold the inquiry.
He said the committee "will consider how the significant
sums of money that are being invested in improving the
performance of elite athletes in a range of sports can provide
transferable knowledge that can be of benefit for the whole
population."
According to Krebs, the British government spends around 100
million pounds ($154 mln) a year on high performance sport and
it recently invested 30 million pounds ($46.2 mln)in
establishing a UK National Centre of Excellence for Sports and
Exercise Medicine.
Research suggests exercise can provide significant health
benefits for a range of illnesses, from heart disease and
diabetes, to mental health problems such as depression.
But Krebs said his committee was not yet convinced "that
health professionals currently have the skills or support to
prescribe appropriate training regimes for their patients".
($1 = 0.6486 British pounds)
