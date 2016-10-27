Ex-IOC executive Hickey's lawyers request return of passport

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazilian prosecutors are analyzing a request by lawyers for the former head of the European Olympic Committee Patrick Hickey to return his passport, a move that could allow him to return home to Ireland, a court spokesman said on Thursday.
Hickey was detained in Rio de Janeiro in August during the Olympics Games in connection with an investigation into an illegal ticket-scalping ring.
The former head of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI), who was released from prison in late August, has maintained he is innocent of all charges.
"Judge Juliana Leal de Melo, of the tribunal of major events, confirmed the request was made by the Irishman's lawyers," the court spokesperson said. "It has been sent to prosecutors for analysis."
Police accuse Hickey of operating the ring with Dublin-based PRO10 Sports Management to funnel tickets intended for use by the Irish Olympic committee, and not authorized for resale, to international sports hospitality company THG Sports.
All those named in the case have denied wrongdoing. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga, editing by G Crosse)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.