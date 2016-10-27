Ex-IOC executive Hickey's lawyers request return of passport

SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazilian prosecutors are analyzing a request by lawyers for the former head of the European Olympic Committee Patrick Hickey to return his passport, a move that could allow him to return home to Ireland, a court spokesman said on Thursday.

Hickey was detained in Rio de Janeiro in August during the Olympics Games in connection with an investigation into an illegal ticket-scalping ring.

The former head of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI), who was released from prison in late August, has maintained he is innocent of all charges.

"Judge Juliana Leal de Melo, of the tribunal of major events, confirmed the request was made by the Irishman's lawyers," the court spokesperson said. "It has been sent to prosecutors for analysis."

Police accuse Hickey of operating the ring with Dublin-based PRO10 Sports Management to funnel tickets intended for use by the Irish Olympic committee, and not authorized for resale, to international sports hospitality company THG Sports.

All those named in the case have denied wrongdoing. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga, editing by G Crosse)