RPT-OLYMPIC HISTORY 1980-2008

LONDON, April 18 Following is the third and
final part of a series detailing the most memorable moments of
the Olympic Games.
- - - -
MOSCOW 1980
A massive celebration to demonstrate the superiority of the
communist system was disrupted through a U.S.-led boycott after
the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan the previous year.
British athletes were discouraged from attending the Games
but not banned which gave Sebastian Coe and Steve Ovett the
opportunity to consummate one of the great sporting rivalries on
the ultimate stage.
Coe, who had taken a second off Juantorena's world record in
the previous year, ran a tactically inept race in the 800 to
finish behind Ovett.
Ovett was now the overwhelming favourite to emulate
Juantorena's double four years earlier but this time Coe was
determined to show he was a racer as well as a record-breaker
and a ferocious sprint finish ensured the gold.
Miruts Yifter won the 5,000-10,000 double for Ethiopia and
Cuba's Tefilo Stevenson claimed a third heavyweight boxing
title.
- - - -
LOS ANGELES 1984
The Soviet Union predictably retaliated for their Moscow
humiliation by boycotting the second Games in the 'city of
angels', which did not upset a jingoistic home crowd in the
least.
They cheered Carl Lewis as he won the same four gold medals
as Owens and revelled in Joan Benoit's victory in the first
women's Olympic marathon.
In the absence of the East Germans, Valerie Brisco-Hooks won
the 200-400 double and Ed Moses, unbeaten in 104 previous races,
displayed his enduring excellence by winning the 400 metres
hurdles.
Mary Lou Retton became an instant heroine and attracted a
flood of endorsements when she won the women's individual
all-round event and Moroccan Nawal El Moutawakel became the
first woman from an Islamic nation to win an Olympic title with
victory in the 400 metres hurdles.
Californian Mary Decker, a double gold medallists at the
first world championships the previous year, tumbled to the
track after colliding with Zola Budd in the 3,000 metres. The
barefoot Budd, running for Britain under a flag of convenience
because her native South Africa was still banned, left the arena
in tears to a chorus of boos and whistles.
Coe, who had been afflicted by a serious viral illness,
became the first man to retain the Olympic 1,500 title. His
compatriot Daley Thompson retained the decathlon crown after an
epic confrontation with Germany's world record holder Juergen
Hingsen.
- - - -
SEOUL 1988
Potential tensions with North Korea, a potentially serious
threat, dissipated sufficiently to allow the Games to go ahead
peaceably.
The Games were then embroiled in the biggest doping scandal
to hit the Olympics yet when Canadian Ben Johnson tested
positive for the steroid stanozolol after defeating Lewis in
world record time in the 100 metres final.
Following his abrupt departure from Seoul, media attention
focused on Florence Griffith-Joyner, whose 100 and 200 metres
world records set in 1988 have not subsequently been approached
let alone broken. Griffith-Joyner, who never failed a dope test,
retired suddenly the following year after random drugs testing
was introduced and died 10 years later.
Boxing was bedevilled by appallingly prejudiced judging with
New Zealand referee Keith Walker jostled by local officials
after awarding a decision against a South Korean and there was a
spate of positive tests in the weightlifting.
On the plus side, Kenyan men won the 800, 1,500, 5,000 and
steeplechase titles. American Greg Louganis retained his
springboard diving title with stitches inserted his head after
hitting after the board in the preliminaries.
- - - -
BARCELONA 1992
The Catalan capital, a city of architectural marvels, laid
on a stylish Games based on the hill of Montjiuc overlooking the
harbour.
South Africa were re-admitted to the Games leading to an
unforgettable women's 10,000 final where black athlete Derartu
Tulu of Ethiopia defeated white South African Elana Meyer. The
pair held hands on a lap of honour.
Lewis failed to qualify for the American 100 metres team, an
event won by Briton Linford Christie, but retained the long jump
title and ran a sizzling final leg on the winning 4x100 relay
team. Belarusian Vitali Scherbo won six of the eight men's
gymnastics titles, including four in a single day.
High on Montjuic, 13-year-old Chinese Mingxia Fu entranced
spectators to become the youngest Olympic diving champion.
Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird celebrated the
arrival of U.S. NBA professionals to the Games by helping the
'Dream Team' cruise to the gold medal.
- - - -
ATLANTA 1996
The Games were afflicted by logistical problems, most
notably transport, after a bomb explosion in Centennial Park
which killed two people and injured more than 100.
The overt commercial hustling was also distasteful but the
true Olympic spirit ultimately triumphed with Muhammad Ali, his
hands trembling with the effects of Parkinson's syndrome,
lighting the flame through sheer force of will.
Michael Johnson won an unprecedented 200-400 double,
emitting a mighty roar of triumph after smashing his own world
record in the shorter event.
Donovan Bailey upstaged the Americans by setting a world
record in the men's 100 metres final then anchoring the Canadian
team to victory in the 4x100 relay.
Lewis, who again missed qualifying for the 100 metres,
defied the years and his younger rivals to win a fourth long
jump gold.
- - - -
SYDNEY 2000
Sydney represented a fresh start for the International
Olympic Committee after four members were expelled and several
others sanctioned in a bribes-for-votes scandal over the
allocation of the 2002 Winter Olympics to Salt Lake City.
A sunburnt continent welcomed the Games with new world
enthusiasm and Cathy Freeman signalled the reconciliation of the
native aboriginals with the European settlers by lighting the
Olympic flame. Under intense pressure she then delivered the 400
metres title her nation had demanded.
Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie outsprinted his great Kenyan
rival Paul Tergat to win the 10,000 metres by the narrowest of
margins and British rower Steve Redgrave won a fifth successive
Olympic title.
Marion Jones failed in her goal of going one better than
Owens and Lewis with five gold medals, finishing with the
100-200 double and a relay gold.
During the Games it was revealed that her then husband C.J.
Hunter, the world shot put champion, had tested positive four
times for the steroid nandronlone. After years of denial Jones
finally confessed she had been using the designer drug THG at
the time of the Sydney Games and was stripped of all her medals
and results.
- - -
ATHENS 2004
Serious doubts that Athens would be ready in time were
finally allayed, only for yet another doping scandal to blight
the Olympics, this time on the eve of the opening ceremony.
Kostas Kenteris, the defending 200 metres champion, and his
training partner Katerina Thanou, the 100 silver medallist
behind Jones in Sydney, both missed a scheduled doping test and
were withdrawn from the Games. Kenteris had been selected to
light the Olympic flame.
Thereafter the Games ran smoothly with the shot put
competitions staged at ancient Olympia and the men's marathon on
the final day concluding in the 1896 Olympic stadium.
Moroccan 1,500 metres world record holder Hicham El Guerrouj
finally won the Olympic title at his third attempt and added the
5,000 gold for good measure.
Britain's Kelly Holmes, whose career had been disrupted by
injury, also recorded a memorable double with victory in the 800
and 1,500 metres.
- - - -
BEIJING 2008
China laid on the most extravagant opening ceremony yet for
a Games designed to demonstrates its burgeoning economic and
political might.
Fears about possible terrorism, athletes' protests following
the disruption of the torch relay by pro-Tibet supporters and
air quality proved unfounded and the Games provided a stage for
the best sprinter and swimmer in Olympic history.
Competing in the "Bird's Nest" stadium, Usain Bolt shattered
the world 100 and 200 metres records and led the Jamaican team
to a further world record in the 4x100 metres relay. In the
pool, Michael Phelps won a record eight gold medals and set six
world records.
Russian Yelena Isinbayeva increased her own world pole vault
record to 5.05 metres.
The hosts won the most gold medals with the United States
topping the overall medals table.
(Writing by John Mehaffey; Editing by Peter Rutherford)