INTERVIEW-Olympics-Lionesses ready to roar - coach

BUENOS AIRES Feb 28 Hosts Britain have
emerged as Argentina's chief rivals for the women's hockey gold
medal at the London Olympic Games, even if the world champions
say there is no one team that stands above other rivals.
Britain narrowly lost the Champions Trophy final 1-0 to
Argentina in Rosario three weeks ago in the last major
tournament before the London Games that start on July 27.
Argentine coach Carlos "Chapa" Retegui believes that Las
Leonas (The Lionesses) will be ready to roar in London, however,
and have what it takes to counter Britain's intense preparation
for the Games.
"Great Britain have had astronomical financial support for
their preparation for the Olympic Games due to the fact or
organising them," Retegui told Reuters in an interview.
"It's a support that's very difficult to equal even if today
we have very good support from the government's Sports
Secretariat and spectacular (help) from ENARD, the national high
performance body," he said.
"This is one of the best creations in (Argentine) sporting
history," said Retegui, a former defender who played for the
Argentine men's team at three Olympic Games, Atlanta 1996,
Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004.
"Today we can plan and know that in 2012, 2013, 2014, beyond
2016 we'll be able to carry through that planning. Before, we
didn't know if we were going to be able to spend (money) up to a
week before (an event).
"We hope we can equal that support enjoyed by Great Britain,
one of the most improved teams in recent years," said the
42-year-old, who has been the Argentine women's coach since 2009
after training the men's team.
Retegui said Las Leonas had numerous qualities that have
made them such a strong team for more than a decade, winning the
World Cup twice, the Champions Trophy five times and one silver
and two bronze medals at the Olympic Games.
"There's a bunch of qualities... but I think the teamwork,
solidarity, is one of the most important ... quite apart from
the superlative individual standard there is in the squad.
They're a team that work very hard," he said.
'ARGENTINE PLUS'
"What I do like to say is that Argentines always give a
plus, with their heart, with their soul, with their tenacity,
that's why Argentine sportsmen and women are so valued in the
world whatever their sport."
Retegui said Argentina never got carried away looking
further ahead than their next match and they would not let the
fact that the Olympic gold medal was the one top prize they have
yet to win blind them.
"We are seeded by our ranking (second behind the
Netherlands) and don't have a team we must beat, just our first
opponents, they are the only one we'll be thinking about (at the
Games)," he said.
"Each one (of the teams) has its qualities and it's all
about culture, the Anglo-Saxons, the Latins, the Asians. This
doesn't mean one is better than the other, we're different."
Retegui's philosophy is that the team are fortunate to be
playing their sport at the highest level and they should enjoy
the moment.
"You have to savour each moment... being proud of what you
do," he said after a morning practice in late summer sunshine at
Cenard, the ENARD's training centre for Argentina's top
competitors and teams on the fringe of the capital.
"I don't think about the London medal, I think about these
days of training which have been so nice, the ones to come and
when (the team) are already in their pool, then we'll think of
trying to climb step by step. We have five steps which are the
pool and we have to go match by match."
