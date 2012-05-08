Olympics-Argentina drop Falklands video hockey player

BUENOS AIRES May 8 The Argentine hockey player
filmed training on the Falkland Islands in a controversial video
that caused a furore in Britain last week has been dropped from
Argentina's final Olympic Games warm-up event.
Fernando Zylberberg, a 34-year-old midfielder who has
captained Argentina, was not included in the 18-man squad for
the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia posted on the Argentine
Hockey Confederation website (www.cahockey.org.ar).
The other teams participating in the six-nation tournament
from May 24 to June 4 are the hosts, India, Pakistan, South
Korea, New Zealand and Britain.
A veteran of the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games, Zylberberg was
in the Argentina side that qualified for London as Pan-American
champions last year and his absence in Malaysia does not mean he
is definitely discarded for the July 27-Aug.12 Games.
The Argentine state-supported television advertisement aired
in the run-up to the London Games and featuring Zylberberg was
branded by Britain as "tasteless and insulting".
It shows Zylberberg running past symbolic landmarks on the
Falklands, the South Atlantic islands over which the two
countries fought in 1982, and exercising on the steps of a war
memorial to British soldiers.
It ends with the voiceover: "To compete on English soil, we
are training on Argentine soil." Argentina claims sovereignty
over the islands it calls Malvinas.
The Argentine Olympic Committee (COA) issued a statement on
Tuesday distancing itself from the advertisement.
"using the Olympic Games to make political gestures of any
kind is not acceptable and we will conduct ourselves in the
proper spirit of Olympism in all that we do in London and
elsewhere," COA president Gerardo Werthein said.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Martyn Herman)