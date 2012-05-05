Olympics-British women beat Argentina in hockey test amid tensions

LONDON May 5 Britain beat Argentina 2-0 on
Saturday in an Olympic women's hockey test event a day after
London demanded Buenos Aires apologise for a TV advert featuring
a male hockey player training in the disputed Falkland Islands.
Saturday's game at the blue and pink-surfaced Riverbank
Arena in the Olympic Park between 2008 bronze medallists
Argentina and the Games hosts was the first of two matches
between the sides.
They will play again in Sunday's final after South Korea
beat China 2-1 but finished behind Argentina on goal difference.
"It was a brilliant start and hopefully we can do the same
again tomorrow," striker Alex Danson, who scored the first goal,
told BBC television.
The match, on a wet afternoon, came against a backdrop of
rising tensions between the two countries that has spilled over
into the Olympic arena with less than three months to go before
the Games start in London.
Britain accused Argentina on Friday of exploiting the
Olympics for political purposes by broadcasting the "tasteless
and insulting" advert that reasserted its claim to the
Falklands.
The 90-second ad showed Argentine hockey captain Fernando
Zylberberg training in the Falklands - the contested archipelago
in the South Atlantic which the two countries fought over in
1982 - and exercising on the steps of a war memorial to British
soldiers.
It ended with the voice-over: "To compete on English soil,
we are training on Argentine soil."
British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said the advert was
"a breach of one of the fundamental principles of the Olympics
- that politics are set aside, that nobody should exploit the
Olympic logo, the Olympic message for political purposes and I
hope the IOC will be looking at that".
The broadcast in Argentina aired the day after the 30th
anniversary of the sinking of the Argentine cruiser Belgrano by
a British submarine, which led to the loss of over 300 lives.
London Olympic chairman Seb Coe warned on Saturday against
politicising the Games, saying they were a celebration of sport
and not a political gathering.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, Argentina's coach Carlos
Retegui said the team had come only to play hockey.
"Sport has nothing to do with politics," he said. "We can
talk about the Malvinas (Falklands) after the Olympics."
