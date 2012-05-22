Olympics-Britain draw Argentina in men's hockey opener

LONDON May 22 Britain's men's hockey team will
play their opening match of the London Olympics against
Argentina, one of whose players caused a controversy this month
with a video filmed in the disputed Falkland islands.
Games organisers announced the hockey competition schedule
on Tuesday with men's champions Germany starting their
tournament with a match against Belgium.
In the women's competition, Australia will play regional
rivals New Zealand in the opening match while champions
Netherlands face their neighbours Belgium.
Argentine player Fernando Zylberberg caused a furore in
Britain with a state-supported television advertisement that
showed him training in the Falklands, the south Atlantic islands
that Britain and Argentina went to war over in 1982.
The video ended with the voiceover: "To compete on English
soil, we are training on Argentine soil."
Zylberberg was dropped from Argentina's final Olympic
warm-up event in Malaysia but was in the side that qualified for
London and his absence does not mean he is definitely discarded
for the July 27-Aug 12 Games.
