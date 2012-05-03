Olympics-London organisers defend hockey surface after injury

| LONDON
LONDON May 3 London 2012 officials have
defended the preparation of the Olympic hockey pitch after one
of Australia's players picked up an injury on the artificial
blue surface that ruled him out of the Games.
Defender Graeme Begbie, who had recently returned after
reconstructive knee surgery, tore an anterior cruciate ligament
when he slipped and fell during a practice match against India
at the venue on Tuesday.
Australia coach Ric Charlesworth was quoted by media as
saying the surface, which has eye-catching pink surrounds, was
too slippery.
"Every Olympics it's the same thing, they put in new
surfaces and don't wear them in before we play," he told the
Daily Telegraph newspaper. "We've lost Begbie and it's
heart-breaking for him."
James Bulley, the LOCOG head of venues and infrastructure,
told reporters during a series of test events at the Olympic
Park that the organisers had followed the exact instructions of
the world body.
"We put down the hockey field of play a year before the
Olympic competition starts," he said. "Before even the stands
were built we've had players playing on that field. So it's had
it's time to bed in properly.
"It's followed exactly the FIH requirements in terms of the
bedding-in process, the specification. So that's the appropriate
way to manage and build the facility."
While the 80,000-seat Olympic stadium will go into lock-down
from May 12 until the Games open on July 27, Bulley said the
hockey pitch would be played on right up to the start of
competition.
Australian player Edward Ockenden told Reuters that he liked
the 16,000 seat facility.
"It's a world class venue. We don't have many hockey venues
like this around the world," said the bronze medallist from
Beijing in 2008.
"We've put a blue pitch in in Perth where we train back
home. Now, once you've played on it a few times, it doesn't make
too much of a difference."
