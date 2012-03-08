INTERVIEW-Olympics-India dream of return of hockey's glory days

| MUMBAI, March 8
The Indian hockey team's
qualification for the London Games could be the first small step
towards reviving the glory days, according to captain Bharat
Chetri.
India won the last of their eight gold medals in 1980 and
the long gradual decline reached its nadir in 2008 when the team
failed to qualify for the Beijing Games.
A rumbling administrative row and cricket's emergence as the
single most dominant sport have not helped Indian hockey and it
was a huge relief when Chetri and his team won a qualifying
tournament last month to book a place for London.
"What we have started is aimed at regaining what we have
lost in the last 30-40 years," the 30-year-old goalkeeper told
Reuters in an interview.
"We are once again chasing those glorious days when we had
so many hockey fans ... we used to win so many medals and so
many kids used to play the sport.
"We want to once again get back to those days in India."
Chetri, who missed the final of the qualifying tournament in
Delhi due to the team's rotation policy for its goalkeepers,
said the players had sailed into London on a wave of confidence.
"We were not even thinking about qualification. We were
thinking about how we would perform in London," Chetri said by
phone.
"We had the belief and we were confident that it would not
be difficult to qualify."
Under Australian coach Michael Nobbs, the players have
become fitter physically and their skill levels improved, Chetri
added.
"We will try to continue that form. We will try and work on
the mistakes we committed during the tournament and hopefully we
will be well prepared for the Olympics."
FRONT PAGE COVERAGE
Hockey remains a poor cousin of cricket, which hogs most
sponsorship money and media coverage, and has been in the
doldrums amid a long-running row between two rival federations
who claim to be the authority to run the sport in the country.
But India's qualification gave the team rare front page
coverage in local dailies and also dominated the primetime news
slots.
Their strong showing in the tournament, unbeaten in six
matches with 44 goals scored, has once again captured the
country's imagination.
Sponsors and local governments have subsequently announced
cash bonuses for the national hockey team in a welcome change
for Chetri.
"We need sponsors, hockey needs to be marketed. The fact
that sponsors are also coming to hockey was a motivation for us
beside our preparation," Chetri said.
"It's good for the sport and hockey needs it. The young kids
who want to play hockey might be wondering if their parents
would like them to take up hockey as a profession.
"The money is important; otherwise they would say there's no
money in hockey. Why should a kid aspire to be a hockey player
in that case?"
(Editing by Ian Ransom)