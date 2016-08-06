版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 06:32 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Hockey-Men's Pool B results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's hockey Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Canada    2 Germany     6  
India     3 Ireland     2  
Argentina 3 Netherlands 3  
STANDINGS 
                P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Germany     1 1 0 0 6 2 3   
2.  India       1 1 0 0 3 2 3   
3.  Netherlands 1 0 1 0 3 3 1   
3=. Argentina   1 0 1 0 3 3 1   
5.  Ireland     1 0 0 1 2 3 0   
6.  Canada      1 0 0 1 2 6 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Netherlands v Ireland (2100) Rio de Janeiro

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐