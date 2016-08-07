版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Hockey-Men's Pool A results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's hockey Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Spain     7 Brazil      0  
Australia 2 New Zealand 1  
Belgium   4 Britain     1  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F A Pts 
1. Spain       1 1 0 0 7 0 3   
2. Belgium     1 1 0 0 4 1 3   
3. Australia   1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
4. New Zealand 1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
5. Britain     1 0 0 1 1 4 0   
6. Brazil      1 0 0 1 0 7 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Britain   v New Zealand (2000)  
Brazil    v Belgium     (2230)  
Australia v Spain       (2330)

