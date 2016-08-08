版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 08:59 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Hockey-Men's Pool A results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's hockey Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Australia 0 Spain       1   
Brazil    0 Belgium     12  
Britain   2 New Zealand 2   
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Belgium     2 2 0 0 16 1  6   
2. Spain       2 2 0 0 8  0  6   
3. Australia   2 1 0 1 2  2  3   
4. New Zealand 2 0 1 1 3  4  1   
5. Britain     2 0 1 1 3  6  1   
6. Brazil      2 0 0 2 0  19 0   
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
New Zealand v Spain     (1300)  
Brazil      v Britain   (2100)  
Belgium     v Australia (2330)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐