Olympics-Hockey-Men's Pool B results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's hockey Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Netherlands 5 Ireland 0  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F A Pts 
1. Netherlands 2 1 1 0 8 3 4   
2. Germany     1 1 0 0 6 2 3   
3. India       1 1 0 0 3 2 3   
4. Argentina   1 0 1 0 3 3 1   
5. Canada      1 0 0 1 2 6 0   
6. Ireland     2 0 0 2 2 8 0   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Germany v India     (1400)  
Canada  v Argentina (1530)

