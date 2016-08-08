版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Hockey-Men's Pool B results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's hockey Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Canada  1 Argentina 3  
Germany 2 India     1  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F A Pts 
1. Germany     2 2 0 0 8 3 6   
2. Netherlands 2 1 1 0 8 3 4   
3. Argentina   2 1 1 0 6 4 4   
4. India       2 1 0 1 4 4 3   
5. Canada      2 0 0 2 3 9 0   
6. Ireland     2 0 0 2 2 8 0   
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Argentina   v India   (1400)  
Germany     v Ireland (1530)  
Netherlands v Canada  (1630)

