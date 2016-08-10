版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 08:56 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Hockey-Men's Pool A results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's hockey Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Belgium     1 Australia 0  
Brazil      1 Britain   9  
New Zealand 2 Spain     3  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Belgium     3 3 0 0 17 1  9   
2. Spain       3 3 0 0 11 2  9   
3. Britain     3 1 1 1 12 7  4   
4. Australia   3 1 0 2 2  3  3   
5. New Zealand 3 0 1 2 5  7  1   
6. Brazil      3 0 0 3 1  28 0   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
New Zealand v Brazil    (2230)  
Britain     v Australia (2330)

