2016年 8月 10日 星期三 02:01 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Hockey-Men's Pool B results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's hockey Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Netherlands 7 Canada  0  
Germany     3 Ireland 2  
Argentina   1 India   2  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Germany     3 3 0 0 11 5  9   
2. Netherlands 3 2 1 0 15 3  7   
3. India       3 2 0 1 6  5  6   
4. Argentina   3 1 1 1 7  6  4   
5. Ireland     3 0 0 3 4  11 0   
6. Canada      3 0 0 3 3  16 0   
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Netherlands v India   (1300)  
Ireland     v Canada  (1400)  
Argentina   v Germany (1530)

