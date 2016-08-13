版本:
2016年 8月 13日

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Hockey-Men's Pool B results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's hockey Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Ireland 2 Argentina   3  
Germany 2 Netherlands 1  
India   2 Canada      2  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Germany     5 4 1 0 17 10 13  
2. Netherlands 5 3 1 1 18 6  10  
3. Argentina   5 2 2 1 14 12 8   
4. India       5 2 1 2 9  9  7   
5. Ireland     5 1 0 4 10 16 3   
6. Canada      5 0 1 4 7  22 1

