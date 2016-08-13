版本:
中国
2016年 8月 13日 星期六 09:04 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Hockey-Men's Pool A results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's hockey Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Australia 9 Brazil      0  
Belgium   1 New Zealand 3  
Britain   1 Spain       1  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Belgium     5 4 0 1 21 5  12  
2. Spain       5 3 1 1 13 6  10  
3. Australia   5 3 0 2 13 4  9   
4. New Zealand 5 2 1 2 17 8  7   
5. Britain     5 1 2 2 14 10 5   
6. Brazil      5 0 0 5 1  46 0

