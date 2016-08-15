版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Hockey-Men's quarterfinal results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's hockey quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Germany beat New Zealand 3-2   
Netherlands beat Australia 4-0 
Belgium beat India 3-1         
Argentina beat Spain 2-1

