2016年 8月 20日 星期六 00:31 BJT

Olympics-Hockey-Women's bronze medal match results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's hockey bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Germany beat New Zealand 2-1

